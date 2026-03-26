Lukashenko visited the DPRK for the first time, signed an agreement with Kim Jong Un and gave him a machine gun

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited North Korea for the first time, where he held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and signed an agreement on "friendship and cooperation" between the countries.

This was reported by the Belarusian press service.

The document was signed on March 25-26 during a visit to Pyongyang. According to Kim Jong Un, the agreement should become a "legal foundation" for the further development of relations between the states. Details of the agreements are not disclosed.

Lukashenko said that this was his first visit to the DPRK and that relations between the countries were entering a “new stage”. Kim Jong Un stressed that the two countries had similar positions on many international issues.

The North Korean leader presented Lukashenko with a saber, a decorative vase decorated with shells, and a commemorative gold coin issued on the occasion of the visit. In return, the Belarusian politician gave Kim Jong Un a set of Belarusian products — chocolate, marshmallows, and black bread.

In addition, he presented a VSK assault rifle, noting that Belarus has established small arms production. Kim Jong Un inspected the rifle, clarified its characteristics, and tried to reload the weapon.

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