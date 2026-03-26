Russians hit a high-rise building in Dnipro, there are casualties

The Russian army targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro, at least five people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

The alarm in the region began around 09:00, later the Air Force warned that drones were flying over Dnipro.

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The attack caused a fire on the second and third floors of one of the cityʼs high-rise buildings.

Dnipro is regularly under Russian attacks. On March 24, the Russians also hit a high-rise building in the city, injuring 13 people.

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