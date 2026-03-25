Lutsk Mayor Polishchuk resigned early. What happened

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk resigned early. The decision was supported by deputies of the Lutsk City Council.

This is reported by Suspilne Lutsk.

"This resignation is absolutely not related to either NABU or the audit. I do not consider it necessary to detail the circumstances that prompted me to write such a statement," Polishchuk commented.

He also added that he is currently unaware of any criminal cases in which he appears.

In December 2025, NABU conducted searches at Polishchukʼs workplace and in the office of the head of the Volyn regional council Hryhorii Nedopada, Suspilne reported. Officials confirmed the searches, but did not give a reason.

After that, NABU published information that a deputy of the Volyn regional council, a deputy of the Lutsk city council, and a former peopleʼs deputy were suspected of receiving a bribe.

Suspilne wrote that it was Anatoliy Vitiv and Mykola Fedik. They were suspected of extorting a bribe of $30 000, for which the Volyn regional council and the Lutsk city council were supposed to allow construction on the territory of an apartment complex. Subsequently, the regional council made the necessary decision.

On March 23, 2026, two draft decisions on the early resignation of Polishchuk and his secretary Yuriy Bezpyatko appeared on the website of the Lutsk City Council.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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