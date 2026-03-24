68 killed, two missing in military plane crash in Colombia

The crash of a C-130 Hercules military transport plane in Colombia on March 23 killed 68 military and police personnel.

This was reported by the El Colombiano publication, citing government data.

According to updated information, there were 128 people on board — military personnel, police officers, and crew members.

The plane crashed after takeoff, 1.5 km from the Puerto Leguizamo airfield. The Colombian Navy base is located there, thanks to which military units were able to quickly arrive at the scene and provide assistance to the victims.

The accident killed 68 people. 58 of them were members of the National Army, six from the Colombian Air Force, and two from the National Police.

57 people were injured and two are missing. Of the 128 people on board, only one survived.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Authorities are rejecting the terrorist attack theory.

Puerto Leguizamo Mayor Luis Emilio Bustos said the airport has a very narrow and short runway, which could be a problem for aircraft like the Hercules. In addition, the airport is not fenced, and cows sometimes get lost there.

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