Military plane crashes in Colombia with over 100 people on board

A C-130 “Hercules” military transport plane carrying National Army soldiers crashed during takeoff in Colombia.

This was reported by Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez and Air Force Commander Carlos Fernando Silva Rueda.

The plane was headed to Puerto Asís with 114 National Army soldiers on board, but crashed and caught fire two kilometers from the airport. There were 11 other crew members on board.

At least 48 people have been rescued, the fate of the rest is still unknown. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene, and the circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Radio Caracol reports that Puerto Leguizamo is home to a Colombian naval base, which allowed military units to quickly arrive at the scene and provide assistance to the victims.

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