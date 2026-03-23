WSJ: Zuckerberg creates AI doppelganger to run “Meta”

“Meta Platforms” CEO Mark Zuckerberg is creating a personal AI agent to help him perform management functions.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing a source familiar with the project.

The agent for Zuckerberg is still being developed, but it already helps him get information faster. In particular, find answers without going through several layers of management.

The initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to integrate AI into all processes. Meta aims to accelerate the pace of work and reduce the number of hierarchical levels to compete with startups with smaller teams.

The company now has 78 000 employees. Zuckerberg wants “Meta” employees and people outside the company to have their own personal AI agents in the future. Heʼs starting with himself.

“We’re investing in tools designed with artificial intelligence in mind so ʼMetaʼ employees can achieve greater productivity. We’re empowering individual employees and simplifying the structure of teams,” Zuckerberg said.

WSJ sources told the Times that “Meta” employees are already using various artificial intelligence tools, including personal agents like “My Claw” and “Second Brain”, which can interact with files, communicate with colleagues, and assist with projects.

Separately, “Meta” acquired the startup “Manus” and is integrating its agent technologies into internal processes, and also bought “Moltbook”, a social platform for AI agents.

In parallel, employees are encouraged to undergo AI-related training. At the same time, some staff express concerns about possible reductions due to automation. “Meta” has previously carried out large-scale layoffs after peak staff growth during the pandemic.

In July 2025, Mark Zuckerberg reported the creation of a new division of “Meta” Superintelligence Labs. It aims to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology that can lead Meta to the forefront of innovation.

In August, the company sold assets worth more than $2 billion to raise funds for the large-scale infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.