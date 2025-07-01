Zuckerberg reported that Meta will develop superintelligence

Mark Zuckerberg reported the creation of a new division of Meta, Superintelligence Labs, which aims to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology that can lead Meta to the forefront of innovation.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The new unit will combine Meta’s old Llama AI research group with a new one focused on developing the next generation of models. Former Scale AI CEO Alexander Wang will lead the team as chief artificial intelligence officer, while former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman will lead the company’s work on AI products.

In recent months, Zuckerberg has painted a vision of a future where people have AI friends, AI doctors, and AI business agents. He has launched an aggressive hiring campaign, personally reaching out to hundreds of leading AI researchers to help his company navigate its crisis. At the time of the new division’s announcement, he also announced 11 new hires that Meta has brought in from AI companies OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic.

