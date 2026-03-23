Reuters wrote that diesel fuel in Ukraine will last only until the end of March, and there will be a shortage in April

Director of the “A-95” consulting group Serhiy Kuyun stated that there is no shortage of diesel fuel in Ukraine and it is not expected.

He thus refuted the information previously disseminated by Reuters that Ukraine would have enough diesel fuel by the end of March, and that supplies in April were in question. The agency referred to analysts from the consulting company “Enkorr”.

According to their data, daily diesel imports have increased by 3%. There will be enough fuel for March thanks to stable supplies, but it is unknown what will happen with supplies next month, as wholesale diesel prices have increased by almost 50% in less than a month due to the war in the Middle East.

The director of “A-95” assured that the information about a possible diesel fuel shortage in April in Ukraine is not true. According to him, the Reuters material is the result of a misinterpretation of market surveys.

Kuyun explained that fuel contracting for April is ongoing, at least 40% has already been registered. The remaining volumes are confirmed by suppliers, but the question remains of the price at which this fuel will be purchased.

"That is, fuel will be purchased, but the price is not yet known... There is no shortage and it is not expected. Moreover, for some reason there are no queues for diesel at UAH 85," Kuyun added.

According to “A-95”, for 15 days of March, the average daily supply of fuel was 16.8 thousand tons, which is 3% more than in February. If the import rate is maintained, the monthly figure may reach 522 000 tons, which is no worse than last yearʼs level (516.9 000 tons).

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