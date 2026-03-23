Ukrainian military receives new high-speed “JEDI Shahed Hunter” interceptor drones that can accelerate to 350 kmph

The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for operation the Ukrainian-made “JEDI Shahed Hunter” UAV complex.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The high-speed interceptor drones included in this complex destroy Russian attack drones such as “Shahed”, “Geran”, and “Gerbera”. They can also intercept “Zala” and “Supercam” reconnaissance drones.

“JEDI Shahed Hunter” is a copter-type aerial drone with vertical take-off. It is equipped with a lightweight and durable frame, four high-performance electric motors and a capacitive battery.

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With a total weight of just over 4 kilograms, the drone carries up to 500 grams of payload (enough to destroy a strike drone). And its engines have enough power to accelerate the drone to over 350 kmph and rise to an altitude of up to 6 kilometers.

“JEDI Shahed Hunter” receives data from radar stations automatically. This allows interceptor drones to enter the targetʼs area more quickly and destroy it quickly.

The ground control station ensures the coordination of the flight of this copter, stable communication and accuracy of use. “JEDI Shahed Hunter” can automatically acquire and aim at the target. In addition, it is equipped with day and thermal imaging cameras for day and night missions.

Due to its characteristics, this complex can cover the sky from Russian drones within a radius of up to 40 kilometers.