Poll: Most Ukrainians support countryʼs participation in Eurovision, but oppose public spending on selection

Almost half of Ukrainians (42%) are against using funds from the state budget for the National Selection for Eurovision.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

70% of Ukrainians confirmed that they support the countryʼs participation in the song contest, while another 27% opposed it. Despite supporting Ukraineʼs participation in Eurovision, 16% agree to spending from the state budget only if there are no large-scale shows. Another 12% believe that financing the contest from the budget is quite appropriate.

KIIS conclusion states that most Ukrainians understand that the bulk of the state budget should be directed to the countryʼs defense. However, it is difficult to determine the "effectiveness" of spending on culture.

KIIS conducted this survey on February 12-24 among 2 004 respondents using a random sample of mobile numbers among Ukrainians aged 18 and over.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna. The semi-finals of this yearʼs contest will be held on May 12 and 14. The grand final will be held on May 16.

Ukraine will be represented at the contest by LELÉKA (Viktoria Leleka) with the song “Ridnym”. She will perform in the second part of the second semi-final.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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