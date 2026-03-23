“OnlyFans” owner Leonid Radvinsky, who had Ukrainian roots, has died

The owner of “OnlyFans” Leonid Radvinsky, who was originally from Odesa, has died.
This is reported by FT with reference to the press service of his company Fenix International.
Radvinsky was 43 years old. He died after a long battle with cancer.
Radvinsky bought “Fenix International” (the company that owns and operates the “OnlyFans” platform) in 2018. He was a director and majority shareholder of the company.
Last year, the company paid a record dividend of $701 million. Radvinsky was in talks about a possible sale of the platform for several billion dollars.
- “OnlyFans” is an online subscription platform and app. The social network’s popularity first skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, from one million creators worldwide in 2020 to 3 million in 2023.
- The average “OnlyFans” creator earns just $151 per month, but some of the most popular accounts are earning up to $5.4 million per year.
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