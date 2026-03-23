In New York, a plane with passengers crashed into a car. There are injuries

On the evening of March 22, a regional Express plane collided with a car while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The incident closed the airport.

Reuters writes about this.

The CRJ-900, flying from Montreal, Canada, was operated by Jazz, a regional partner of Air Canada. At a speed of about 39 km/h, the plane crashed into a fire truck of the Port Authority of New York. Photos show that its nose was damaged.

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There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board. The number of injured is not yet disclosed, but NBC News, citing sources, wrote that both pilots died (UPD at 11:30), and a sergeant and an officer (probably employees of the Port Authority of New York who were in the car) suffered broken limbs and are currently in stable condition in the hospital.

While the airport is closed, arriving planes will be redirected to other airports.

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