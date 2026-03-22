Germany and Japan are strengthening military cooperation — seeking to sign a treaty on mutual deployment of troops

In Japan, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on March 22. They agreed to expand military cooperation, including military-industrial cooperation, and to intensify cooperation between the armed forces of their countries.

This is reported by The Japan Times and Politico.

Pistorius said Berlin had proposed signing a Mutual Access Agreement, a framework agreement designed to simplify the exchange of soldiers between countries and significantly reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

Such agreements allow partner countries to more easily deploy troops on each otherʼs territory for training, exercises or operations. Japan has signed similar agreements with the UK and Australia since 2022. It is also finalizing such an agreement with France and is in talks with Canada.

Pistorius described the move as part of a broader response to growing global instability and noted Japanʼs dependence on energy imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran. He said Japan and Germany had agreed to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including through mine clearance if necessary, but only after hostilities have ceased.

The German defense ministerʼs visit to Japan was the first leg of a wider regional tour. Pistorius will also visit Singapore and Australia.