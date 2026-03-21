People protested against the government of Prime Minister Babis in Prague

A large-scale demonstration took place in the center of Prague against the policies of the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

This is reported by the Czech media České Noviny.

The event was organized by the association "A Million Moments for Democracy”. According to the organizers, the goal of the event is to draw attention to the threat to democracy and oligarchization that, in their opinion, the Babis government is leading to.

The protest began at 3:00 PM local time, and was attended by 200 000-250 000 people, local media outlet Aktualne.cz reports. Protesters gathered in squares and streets of the Letna district under the slogan "We will not let our future be stolen".

One of the reasons for the protest was the "foreign agents" law proposed by the Babis government, which would require organizations and people with foreign ties to register with government agencies, and large fines would be imposed for violations.

Critics believe that the document is directed against human rights NGOs and actually duplicates Russian, Georgian, and Hungarian laws.

The Million Moments for Democracy Association already organized a similar rally in 2019, when almost a quarter of a million participants gathered for the action.

Also on February 2, 2026, thousands of people gathered in Old Town and Wenceslas Squares in Prague to express support for Czech President Petr Pavel.

The actions took place against the backdrop of a conflict between the head of state and Foreign Minister Piotr Macinka over the presidentʼs refusal to appoint Filip Turek as Minister of the Environment.

The position of Babis and his party on Ukraine

In July 2025, Andrej Babis threatened that if his political force won the elections, the government would cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

He is also considering joining the “anti-Ukrainian alliance” that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is trying to create with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

After winning the parliamentary elections in October 2025, Babis signed a coalition agreement with Eurosceptic forces. The new government could dramatically change the Czech Republicʼs foreign policy course, in particular, Babis has announced his intention to reduce aid to Ukraine and abandon the "shell initiative" that provides Kyiv with ammunition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.