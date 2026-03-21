A scientist linked to the missing General McCasland and UFO legends has disappeared in the US

Monica Reza, an Air Force scientist who worked with missing Air Force General William McCasland, who previously commanded Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has been linked to UFO stories, has gone missing in the United States.

The New York Post writes about this.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriffʼs Department, 60-year-old Reza disappeared on June 22, 2025, while hiking in the local National Forest on the popular Mount Waterman Trail.

Despite months of search operations with helicopters, drones, service dogs, and volunteers, no trace of Reza could be found — she is still considered missing.

Monica Reza, who professionally used the last name Jacinto, worked at Aerojet Rocketdyne and was a materials scientist who created a patented nickel-based superalloy called Mondaloy.

It was this alloy that was funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory under McCasland, and the material was used for reusable spacecraft and rocket engines.

McCasland, who disappeared on February 27th of this year in Albuquerque, had connections to the UFO community and headed the Pentagonʼs space technology and special projects programs. Reza, like the general, was an avid hiker and hiker, making the disappearances of the two remarkably similar in circumstances.

Journalists noted that this happened just days after US President Donald Trump ordered the release of government documents related to aliens and extraterrestrial life.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Tennessee has been associated for decades with legends of storing debris from extraterrestrial objects, particularly after the Roswell incident.

The Roswell Incident was an incident that occurred in 1947 near the town of Roswell, New Mexico. The military reported the crash of a weather balloon near a ranch. However, interest in the incident came in the late 1970s, when Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Marcel claimed that the debris was of extraterrestrial origin. Since then, the incident has been discussed as a cover-up by America of an alien spacecraft crash.

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