Retired Air Force Major General William Neal McCasland has gone missing in the United States. He once commanded an Air Force research laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that has been linked to UFO stories.

CNN writes about this.

McCasland left home without his phone on the morning of February 27 and has not been in touch since. The next day, the US issued a "silver alert" — an alert system used in the country to search for missing elderly or medically compromised people.

Police say the search is urgent due to an unspecified "medical issue". They also described the missing man as an "avid outdoor enthusiast" who hikes, runs and bikes in the Northeast Heights neighborhood of Albuquerque and the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.

Authorities conducted massive neighborhood searches, interrogations, and coordinated search operations, covering more than 600 households in the area.

Journalists noted that this happened just days after US President Donald Trump ordered the release of government documents related to aliens and extraterrestrial life.

The US Air Force noted that McCasland held “some of the most sensitive positions”. In particular, he was the chief engineer of the US Department of Defense’s GPS program, the project manager of the “Space Laser System”, and the director of special programs at the Pentagon.

In addition, McCasland previously headed a research laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This base has long been rumored to house debris related to the town of Roswell, where a UFO carrying aliens allegedly crashed in 1947.

After retirement, the general worked for “To The Stars, Inc.”, a company that researches information about unidentified aerial phenomena. His wife assures that her husband does not suffer from dementia, but says that he had connections to the UFO research community.

