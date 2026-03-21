Moldovan Parliament votes to withdraw from CIS in first reading

The Moldovan Parliament voted in the first reading to terminate the agreement on the establishment of the CIS, as well as related documents and the organizationʼs charter.

This is reported by Moldpres.

The decision was initiated by the countryʼs Foreign Ministry. They explained that the CIS principles of mutual respect for territorial integrity are no longer adhered to. The department mentioned the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, aggression against Georgia, and the presence of Russian troops in Moldova itself.

Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi told parliament that the CIS had lost its meaning and had effectively become a tool of Moscowʼs influence. He said that leaving the organization was a logical step on the path to Moldovaʼs accession to the EU.

The opposition has criticized the decision. MPs warn of possible economic consequences, including for trade with CIS countries and citizens working there. They also believe that it could complicate international cooperation.

After its final withdrawal from the CIS bodies, Moldova will save approximately $180 000 in annual contributions. At the same time, the country plans to maintain cooperation with the CIS states in a bilateral format, and it will also remain a party to some agreements, primarily in the social and economic spheres.

Over the past two years, Moldova has already canceled 71 of 283 agreements within the CIS, and almost 60 more are under consideration. The final decision on leaving the organization must be made by the parliament in the second reading.

The CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) is a regional international organization created in December 1991 after the collapse of the USSR to regulate relations between the former Soviet republics.

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