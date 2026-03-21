Russians hit Ukraine with 154 drones. There are killed in Zaporizhzhia. Chernihiv region without electricity

On the night of March 21, the Russians launched 154 drones over Ukraine, 90 of which were "Shahed"-type.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, air defenses had neutralized 148 enemy UAVs. Five drones were hit in four places, and debris fell in seven more.

Zaporizhzhia

Two people were killed in the morning attack. Two other girls, ages 15 and 11, were injured.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Chernihiv region

The Russians struck an energy facility with a drone, leaving most of the region without electricity.

As of 8:34 AM, electricity has been restored to some residents, but there is still no power in three areas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.