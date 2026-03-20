High-rise buildings in Kyiv plan to be provided with backup power

The government will launch a pilot program to prepare residential buildings in Kyiv for next winter — high-rise buildings are planned to be provided with backup power.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This involves installing batteries, inverters, and generators in homes that will allow elevators, engineering systems, and lighting in entrances to operate even during power outages.

The relevant resolution was adopted at an off-site government meeting. The equipment will be purchased with state funds. At the same time, residents will be responsible for its use (in particular, fuel, maintenance, and repairs).

Participation in the program is voluntary — the decision to connect a house must be made by the co-owners. The resolution also simplifies permitting procedures, including for construction and land acquisition, to allow for faster installation of equipment.

The Kyiv city government has 30 days to compile a list of buildings that can join the program and calculate how much it will cost. After that, the government will separately address the issue of funding.

The project is still a pilot project and only applies to Kyiv. If it works, the program could be expanded to other cities.

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