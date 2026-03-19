The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for businesses participating in the “Made in Ukraine” program

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amounts of insurance compensation for damaged property for businesses participating in the "Made in Ukraine" program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In frontline areas, the maximum compensation has increased threefold: from 10 million to UAH 30 million. The amount will not be reduced if the business previously received state grants or other state support.

Also, the maximum compensation for insurance registration (payment of insurance premium) has increased for all regions — from UAH 1 million to 3 million. You can apply for it a month after registration. If a business pays for insurance in installments, then compensation for insurance registration will also be received in installments.

The program has been running since the beginning of this year. During this time, entrepreneurs have submitted 52 applications for compensation for damage. The government has already allocated UAH 166.5 million for 20 of them.

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