Ukrainian man stabbed to death in Ireland while out shopping

In the city of Cork (Ireland), a 31-year-old Ukrainian man was fatally stabbed while out shopping for groceries for his family.

This is reported by The Irish Times.

The attack occurred on the evening of March 17. According to preliminary information, the man was injured shortly after he left his home to buy groceries. It is currently unknown whether there was one attacker or several.

Despite his serious injuries, the Ukrainian was able to walk about 100 meters to his apartment complex to call for help, and immediately lost consciousness.

The ambulance arrived at the scene within minutes, but the man could not be saved — he died from his injuries. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident immediately called the police. The next day, police arrested the suspect, a man in his 40s. Law enforcement officials believe the attack was random.

According to the investigation, the deceased was born in Ukraine, but lived most of his adult life in Ireland.

A refugee from Ukraine Iryna Zarutska was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte (North Carolina, USA) on August 22. The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene.

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