The first trailer for the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has been released

Sony has released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the fourth solo film about Peter Parker in the Marvel Universe.

"A Brand New Day" continues the story of the previous film and shows a world in which no one remembers that Peter is Spider-Man, not even his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

The sequel will feature both new and returning characters from the Marvel Universe. In addition to Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, the series will also feature the return of Scorpion, played by Michael Mando from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Also joining the cast are Sadie Sink (“Strange Miracles”), Tramell Tillman (“Divorce”), Lisa Colon-Zayas (“Bear”), and Marvin Jones II, who plays gangster Tombstone.

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 30.

The previous Peter Parker film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, was released in 2021 and grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide, and also introduced Sonyʼs Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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