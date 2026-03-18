Ukraine strikes two aircraft factories in Russia

On March 16, Ukrainian military forces struck the “Aviastar” aircraft manufacturing plant in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (a Rostec structure) and produces Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft, and also services An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft.

The air-conditioned shelter and aircraft parking areas were hit. Some of the aircraft were damaged.

And on March 17, Ukraine struck a Russian aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Russa, Novgorod region.

The enterprise specializes in the repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. The plant has its own runway, which allows it to receive heavy aircraft directly on the territory of the enterprise.

The hangar for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft was under attack.

In February of this year, Ukrainian forces attacked two Russian ships and two aircraft in Crimea. In the Inkerman area, two border patrol ships of the Project 22460 "Myslivets" were attacked, and in Yevpatoria, two Be-12 aircraft were hit at an aircraft repair plant.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine has destroyed 435 Russian aircraft and 349 helicopters.

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