Opendatabot: Over half a million new debts have appeared among Ukrainians over the past year

Over the past year, Ukrainians have incurred more than half a million new debts. In total, their number has reached 9.5 million.

This was reported by the government data analysis service Opendatabot.

Among specific categories, the largest number of debts arose due to fines for traffic violations — over 2 million proceedings (21%). Another 20% are other administrative offenses, and over 8% are utility debts.

However, the largest category remains debts not assigned by enforcement agents to any of the separate categories. That is, proceedings that do not fall into separate defined categories — 2.1 million, or 22% of all records.

At the same time, the number of proceedings regarding special confiscation increased the most over the year (+63%) — from 1 049 to 1 709. The number of proceedings regarding the enforcement of property specified in an executive document also increased significantly — from 17 173 to 23 548 (+37%).

Top reasons for Ukrainian debts (as of March 2026):

1.8% — others

2.2% — alimony debts

6.6% — collection of court fees

8.6% — debt for utility services

17.3% — collection of funds in favor of the state

20.3% — administrative offenses

21.1% — traffic violation

22.2% — a document that does not fall into the aforementioned categories.

The largest debt traditionally falls on the Dnipropetrovsk region (over a million), followed by the Kharkiv region, Kyiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

Where are the most debtors (as of March 2026)?

The vast majority of debts in the Register are for men — 7.1 million proceedings (74% of all records). For women — 2 441 015 proceedings, which is 26%. At the same time, one person may have several enforcement proceedings.

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