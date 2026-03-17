In the US, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center is resigning — this is how he protests the war in Iran

The director of the US National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent reported that he is resigning due to the war in Iran.

He reported this on his page in X.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no immediate threat to our country, and it is clear that we started this war under pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," he said.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8.

The new Supreme Leader of Iran was the son of the deceased leader (Ali Khamenei was killed by Israel) Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The conflict has brought tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, to a near standstill. About a fifth of the world’s oil exports pass through it — tens of millions of barrels a day. Oil, gas, and precious metals have skyrocketed in price.

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