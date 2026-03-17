Media: 6 Ukrainians and an American arrested in India, suspected of illegally importing drones

Six Ukrainians and an American were arrested in India on suspicion of illegally transporting drones.

This is reported by The Indian Express.

According to media reports, they were detained by officers of the National Investigation Agency last week, the American at the Kolkata airport, and three Ukrainians each at the Lucknow and Delhi airports.

Sources said the accused entered India on valid visas but went to Mizoram without the required permission to stay in the restricted area. They then crossed the border into Myanmar, where they encountered ethnic groups hostile to India.

Investigators say the suspects imported a large number of drones into Myanmar and trained locals to use them. Law enforcement officials believe they were preparing terrorist attacks.

All the suspects were taken to Delhi and sent to judicial custody till March 27.

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