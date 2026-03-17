Trump asked to postpone summit with Xi Jinping because of war with Iran

The US President Donald Trump has asked Beijing to postpone his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the summit on March 31 in Beijing.

The Financial Times writes about this.

On March 16 Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he wanted to postpone the summit by a month because he was engaged in the war in Iran. This comes as the United States deals with the fallout from the ongoing war with Iran, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the worldʼs oil passes.

Xi invited Trump to China in October 2025, when the two leaders met in South Korea and reached a truce in their countries’ trade war. Beijing had been expecting Trump’s first visit since 2017, but on March 15, in an interview with the Financial Times, he said he was considering postponing the trip.

At the time, he hinted that he wanted China to decide whether to send warships to the strait before the summit.