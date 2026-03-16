Axios: US-Israeli operation against Iran could last until September

The US and Israeli operation against Iran, which was planned for only a few weeks, could drag on until September.
This is what Axios sources say.
Initially, the operation was expected to last 4-6 weeks. That is, until April 1 at the latest. However, Washington and its allies are now predicting a much longer period, even if the intensity of the conflict subsides.
Axios notes that Trump is used to doing what he wants and then quickly improvising when things go wrong. But this time, some in his inner circle have been experiencing what one official called “buyer’s remorse” — a growing fear that the attack on Iran was a mistake.
According to sources, Trump greatly overestimated his ability to overthrow the Iranian regime without involving ground troops.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials have made it clear, both privately and publicly, that even if Trump decides to end the war, they may continue the attacks until they receive assurances that this is truly the end of the war and not just a temporary ceasefire.
War in the Middle East
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).
Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.
The conflict has brought tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, to a near standstill. About a fifth of the world’s oil exports pass through it — tens of millions of barrels a day. Oil, gas, and precious metals have skyrocketed in price.
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