Axios: US-Israeli operation against Iran could last until September

The US and Israeli operation against Iran, which was planned for only a few weeks, could drag on until September.

This is what Axios sources say.

Initially, the operation was expected to last 4-6 weeks. That is, until April 1 at the latest. However, Washington and its allies are now predicting a much longer period, even if the intensity of the conflict subsides.

Axios notes that Trump is used to doing what he wants and then quickly improvising when things go wrong. But this time, some in his inner circle have been experiencing what one official called “buyer’s remorse” — a growing fear that the attack on Iran was a mistake.

According to sources, Trump greatly overestimated his ability to overthrow the Iranian regime without involving ground troops.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have made it clear, both privately and publicly, that even if Trump decides to end the war, they may continue the attacks until they receive assurances that this is truly the end of the war and not just a temporary ceasefire.