“Diia” has begun beta testing a new category in the Register of Damage — loss of job due to war

"Diia" has begun beta testing a new category in the Register of Damage — A3.4 "loss of paid work".

This is stated on the "Diia" website.

Ukrainians who worked or were self-employed and lost their jobs since February 24, 2022 due to the war can test the service. It is about:

employees (under an employment contract or contract);

specialists who worked under civil law contracts;

self-employed persons;

people who worked under an oral contract or under the terms of an implicit agreement.

To participate in the testing, you will need an identification code and email address. The system will pull some of the information from electronic registers, and the rest must be entered manually. You can join the testing at the link.

Register of Damage Due to Russian aggression

The International Register of Damage was established on 17 May 2023, with over 40 Council of Europe member states, as well as the United States, Japan and Canada signing the agreement. It began operating in April 2024.

One of the instruments of this register should be the Compensation Commission, which will study all applications and assess the real amount of damages; its creation was supported by the PACE in October. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.

On December 16, the Council of Europe began forming a Commission to compensate Ukraine for losses from Russian aggression.

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