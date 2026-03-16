Trump says NATO faces a “very bad future” if allies donʼt help unblock Strait of Hormuz

The US President Donald Trump said that NATO faces a "very bad future," and his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be postponed if these countries do not help the US unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

He stated this in an interview with the Financial Times.

The day before, he made such a request to Great Britain, France, China, Japan, and South Korea — because, according to him, Europe and China are heavily dependent on oil from the Persian Gulf, unlike the United States.

The meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is scheduled for late March. Xi invited Trump to China in October 2025, when the two leaders met in South Korea and reached a truce in their countries’ trade war. Beijing has shown no sign of wanting to postpone the summit.

The Telegraph writes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer refused Trump. France, Germany, and South Korea also expressed their reluctance. Reuters writes that Japan and Australia also rejected the idea.

After the start of the war between Israel, the US and Iran, the latter effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the worldʼs oil passes. Brent crude is currently worth about $104, which is about 45% higher than it was before the war.

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