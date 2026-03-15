Ukraine has imposed several packages of sanctions against Iran and Russia for weapons production and participation in the war

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian and Iranian companies and citizens who help Russia produce weapons, and Paralympians who fought against Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The first package includes 130 individuals and 48 legal entities. These are companies involved in the supply of components for the production of the Comet series of equipment (they are used in Russian drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, guided munitions, and aircraft). Also on the list are companies involved in the production of the “Oreshnik” missile complex.

The list also included Iranian companies and citizens involved in the production of drones and missiles, as well as instructors who trained Russian “Shahed” operators.

Another sanction decision concerns 10 Russian Paralympians. All of them participated in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, spread Russian propaganda, and use sporting events as a platform to whitewash Russian crimes and occupation.

In addition, Ukraine initiated a ban on entry to EU countries and the introduction of sanctions against almost 130 Russian commanders involved in crimes against Ukrainians.

Verified data proves the participation of 35 Russian servicemen from the 44th separate special aviation regiment of the Russian Federation, the 52nd, 121st, 200th and 182nd heavy bomber regiments of the Russian Federation, the 22nd and 326th heavy bomber aviation divisions of the Russian Federation. In addition, there is information about 89 of their relatives.

Among the crew members and commanders of surface and underwater missile carriers, as well as coastal missile complexes, 67 occupiers and 155 members of their families have been identified. Enemy frigates launched about 160 missile strikes on Ukraine using over 1 500 sea-based cruise missiles.

There is also confirmed information about 34 Russian occupiers who have access to ground-based missile systems, and 92 members of their families. The First Missile Brigade of the Southern Military District of Russia alone was involved in over 220 missile attacks on Ukraine. Such crimes were also committed by the 12th, 26th, 40th, 64th, 92nd, 103rd, 107th, 112th, 119th and 448th missile brigades of the Russian Federation.

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