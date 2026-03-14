Ukraine won its first medal at the Paralympics in cross-country skiing

Ukrainian athletes won silver in the mixed cross-country ski relay at the 2026 Paralympics.

This is reported by Suspilne.Sport.

Ukrainians Pavlo Bal, Taras Rad, Oleksandra Kononova, and Lyudmila Lyashenko participated in the competition. According to the rules, each athlete had to cover a 2.5 km distance and pass the baton to a teammate.

In the final stage, Ukraine came out on top with a 30-second lead over Russia, but on the last lap, they lost to the US team. Russia, on the other hand, fell to sixth place.

For Ukraine, this is the first award of the 2026 Paralympic Games in para-skiing. At this yearʼs Games, our team won medals only in para-biathlon competitions.

Ukraine is currently in 7th place in the medal standings of the Winter Paralympics with 17 medals (three gold, seven silver, and seven bronze). China is in the lead, followed by the United States and Italy in second and third place.

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