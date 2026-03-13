“Naftogaz” finally won the case against Russiaʼs “Gazprom” for over $1.4 billion

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has completely rejected the demand of the Russian “Gazprom” to annul the arbitration award, according to which the Russians must pay “Naftogaz” more than $1.4 billion in debt for the transportation of natural gas.

This is stated in the message of “Naftogaz”.

In addition, the court ordered the Russian company to pay legal costs in the amount of 200 000 Swiss francs, as well as to compensate “Naftogaz” for 250 000 Swiss francs in costs incurred in the proceedings before the Federal Supreme Court.

What preceded

According to the 2019 agreement, “Naftogaz” was obliged to organize the transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine for “Gazprom” until January 1, 2025.

In May 2022, as a result of the actions of the Russian occupation forces, the organization of gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point became impossible. Despite this, “Naftogaz” continued to provide gas transit services through the Sudzha entry point as stipulated in the Agreement. However, “Gazprom” refused to pay the full amount of the fee for organizing gas transportation, thereby violating its contractual obligations.

In September 2022, “Naftogaz” initiated arbitration proceedings in Switzerland, and in June 2025, the arbitration tribunal ordered “Gazprom” to pay the debt for gas transportation services, interest, and the amount of arbitration costs.

