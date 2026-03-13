Svitolina defeated the world number two and reached the semifinals of the “WTA 1000” tournament

Ukraineʼs top seed Elina Svitolina defeated Polandʼs second seed Iga Swiontek to advance to the semifinals of the “WTA 1000” tournament in Indian Wells.

Suspilne writes about this.

Svitolina won 6:2, 4:6, 6:4. This was the Ukrainianʼs second victory over Swiontek. Overall, Elina defeated a top-10 player in the world rankings for the fourth time this season.

Thanks to this victory, Svitolina reached the semifinals of a “WTA 1000” tournament for the second time in a row. Before that, the first racket of Ukraine reached the final stage of the competition in Dubai, where she lost to American Jessica Pegula in the fight for the title.

Svitolina will now face world number three Elena Rybakina. The two tennis players are currently tied at 3-3 in wins. They last met at the Madrid tournament, where Svitolina won in straight sets.

Svitolina is currently ranked 9th in the “WTA — Womenʼs Tennis Association” rankings.

