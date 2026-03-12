Ukraine and Poland evacuated 16 Ukrainians from the Middle East to Warsaw

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Poland evacuated 16 Ukrainian citizens from the Middle East to Warsaw.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The evacuation took place on March 11-12 with the participation of Ukrainian diplomats in Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait. The evacuated Ukrainians found themselves in a difficult situation due to hostilities in the region, so they were taken to Warsaw.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation "Lionʼs Roar", the United States called it "Epic Fury". The attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.