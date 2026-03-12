Russians attacked Ukraine with 94 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of March 12, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 94 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Over 60 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

The air defense neutralized 77 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. 16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the downing of one downed UAV at one location.

In the Sinelnykivsky district (Dnipropetrovsk region), a man and a woman were injured as a result of an attack. Fires broke out in a private house and an outbuilding, emergency responders from the State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims after yesterdayʼs attack has increased to 12, 8 of whom are in medical facilities. Four children are also among the injured, the State Emergency Service said.

In the Chernihiv region, Russians attacked Koryukivskyi district with drones, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring her parents. The familyʼs house was destroyed, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old woman was injured during an attack on the region, and infrastructure facilities and private homes were damaged, the State Emergency Service writes.

