In Chernivtsi, during an autopsy, a grenade was found in the body of a soldier who was transferred during an exchange with Russia

A grenade was found during an autopsy on the body of a deceased soldier in Chernivtsi. The body was transferred from Russia as part of an exchange.

This was told to Suspilny by the head of the regional bureau of forensic medical examination, Viktor Bachynskyi.

According to him, there have been cases before when explosives were found, for example, in clothing pockets. But this is the first case when it was in a personʼs body.

The explosive flew through the abdominal cavity, passed through the body, but did not detonate — it remained under the right thigh. After that, all employees were evacuated from the morgue and pyrotechnicians were called to remove the grenade.

"They took it to a landfill, blew it up there, and it could have exploded in the morgue. Thatʼs why, because of such cases, we first have pyrotechnicians, the State Emergency Service, and only then we. This is a very serious approach, but it so happened that they did not immediately determine that such an explosive device was in the body of the deceased," Bachynskyi said.

On February 26, the bodies of another 1 000 dead were returned to Ukraine from Russia. The Russians claim that they are Ukrainian soldiers. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians were also transferring the bodies of their own soldiers.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

