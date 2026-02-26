1 000 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine. Russians claim they are Ukrainian military

The bodies of 1 000 dead have been returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts. The Russians claim they are Ukrainian military personnel.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The bodies will be identified, after which law enforcement officers will be able to confirm or deny who the bodies belong to. After all, during previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred the bodies of soldiers of the Russian army.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

