The American magazine Forbes has updated its ranking of the richest people in the world. This year, the list includes seven citizens of Ukraine.

Overall, the number of dollar billionaires in the world has grown to a record 3 428 people — 400 more than in 2025. The combined value of assets of all participants in the rating reached a record $20.1 trillion. This is $4 trillion more than last year.

The United States has the most billionaires — a record 989, including 15 of the worldʼs 20 richest people. China (including Hong Kong) is next with 610, and India rounds out the top three with 229 billionaires.

The richest person on the planet remains Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with a fortune of $839 billion. He is followed by Google founders Larry Page ($257 billion) and Sergey Brin ($237 billion).

As for Ukrainians, the richest of them is Rinat Akhmetov, the owner of the DTEK and “Metinvest” groups. He ranks 477th with a total capital of $7.8 billion. In 1 503rd place on the Forbes list, with a fortune of $2.8 billion, is Viktor Pinchuk, the owner of the “Interpipe” investment and industrial group and the “Starlight Media” media group.

In 1913th place is the co-founder of the fintech company “Revolut” Vlad Yatsenko, whose capital increased to $2.2 billion over the year. The fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the founder of the “Roshen” confectionery factory, retained his place in the ranking — he is in 2 600th place with a fortune of $1.5 billion.

Three more Ukrainian citizens took 3017th place in the ranking with a capital of $1.2 billion. These are the founder of the agricultural holding “Kernel” Andriy Verevsky, the owner of the “Smart Holding” company Vadym Novinsky, and the director of the metallurgical company “Ferrexpo” Kostyantyn Zhevaho.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.