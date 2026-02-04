Forbes: Elon Musk becomes the first person in the world with a fortune of over $800 billion

American businessman Elon Musk became the first person in history whose fortune exceeded $800 billion.

Forbes writes about this.

This happened after Musk merged his companies SpaceX and xAI into a single technological structure. The first is a rocket and space company, and the second specializes in artificial intelligence.

According to Forbes, the deal to merge these businesses increased the businessmanʼs fortune by $84 billion, to a record $852 billion. The total value of the newly created structure was estimated at approximately $1.25 trillion.

Musk previously owned about 42% of SpaceX, worth $336 billion, and 49% of xAI, worth $122 billion. He now owns 43% of the combined company, worth $542 billion.

That makes SpaceX Muskʼs most valuable asset, Forbes notes. He also owns 12% of Tesla, worth $178 billion, and options worth another $124 billion.

Elon Musk first topped the Forbes list of the richest businessmen in January 2021, when his fortune was estimated at $190 billion. In October 2025, Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of $500 billion.

