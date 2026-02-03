Musk is merging his companies SpaceX and xAI to develop artificial intelligence in space

SpaceX has reported the acquisition of artificial intelligence startup xAI, which will allow Elon Musk to combine his two companies into a single technological structure.

This is reported by Sky News.

According to Musk, the deal will combine artificial intelligence, rockets, space internet, direct communication with mobile devices, and a platform for real-time information and freedom of speech.

Musk believes that the merger will allow the development of AI data centers in space. Thanks to satellites, there is always sunlight for energy, which allows computers to process more data while spending less resources on maintenance.

According to Bloomberg, the combined company will be worth $1.25 trillion, and the deal will be signed ahead of SpaceXʼs initial public offering later this year.

The merger comes as SpaceX is projected to generate about $8 billion in revenue by 2025. Competitors, including Google, are also exploring the idea of building solar-powered space data centers, such as Project Suncatcher.

SpaceX is an American space company founded in 2002, known for developing Falcon rockets and the Starship spacecraft, as well as the Starlink satellite internet. xAI is Elon Muskʼs startup specializing in artificial intelligence and chatbots, acquired Platform X (formerly Twitter) in 2022–2025.

