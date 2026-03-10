The Ministry of Defense is moving to automatic drone procurement based on battlefield data. Why is it for and how will it work

The Ministry of Defense is changing its approach to purchasing drones for the needs of the Ukrainian army. From now on, the need for drones will be formed automatically based on data from the battlefield.

The corresponding order was signed by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, in this way, the need for drones will be formed "without the human factor, subjective influence, and corruption risks".

"The transition from manual needs formation to an automatic model will make it possible to remove the ʼzooʼ of ineffective solutions that the military is forced to refine with their own hands in the trenches. The state will purchase only what really flies, hits targets, and has proven its effectiveness at the front," Fedorov wrote.

What will the new procurement process be like?

The General Staff, at the request of the units, will form a list with only the technical characteristics of the equipment, without the name of the UAV or a specific manufacturer.

Which products to purchase for units at the front, according to combat missions, will be determined by the UAV rating based on combat data from the digital systems "ePoints", DOT-Chain, Brave1 Market, DELTA, and Mission Control.

Fedorov emphasized that this is the first time that procurement decisions are made automatically based on real combat data.

"If the drone is not flying or not attacking targets, the system simply will not generate a need for it. Only the real combat result is important," the Minister of Defense added.

The Ministry of Defense is also introducing a new approach to budget allocation: 80% of funds will be directed exclusively to "solutions that have proven their effectiveness" according to system data. The remaining 20% will be allocated to innovation and the purchase of new developments for testing in combat conditions.

"Such decisions will help strengthen the Defense Forces, give the military the most effective tools on the battlefield, and inflict such losses on Russia that will make it impossible to advance," Fedorov said.

