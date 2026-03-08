Womenʼs March takes place in Kyiv for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, a Womenʼs March is being held in Kyiv, designed to draw attention to the current problems of protecting womenʼs rights.

This is reported by DW and hromadske.

Several thousand people are participating in the action, and foreign diplomats, including Canadian Ambassador Natalka Tsmots, have joined the action. Participants will march from Taras Shevchenko Park to the Kyiv City State Administration.

A number of their demands concern women held captive in the Russian Federation: immediate and systematic action to return the captives, increased international pressure on the aggressor state, and full support for those who have returned.

Other demands concern draft law No. 13037 on combating sexual harassment and discrimination against women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of drafts of the Civil Code, which, according to the marchers, significantly restrict womenʼs rights. They also demand a broad public discussion of the relevant legislative changes to ensure the protection of womenʼs rights.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.