Russians launched 1 750 drones and 39 missiles into Ukraine this week

This week, the Russian Federation launched 1 750 strike drones, 1 530 surface-to-air missiles, and 39 missiles into Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Civilian infrastructure was hit: energy and residential buildings.

Last night alone, the Russians attacked with 117 drones (70 of them “Shahed”) and two “Iskander-M” missiles, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 98 drones.

Two ballistic missiles and 19 strike UAVs hit 11 locations.

At night, Russian drones struck, in particular, the village of Velyka Babka in the Kharkiv region, three civilians were injured. When rescuers arrived at the scene, the Russians attacked a fire truck with a drone. The State Emergency Service workers were not injured — they were in shelter, but the car was destroyed.

