Ukrainian military attacked the launch site of the “Shaheds” near Donetsk airport with missiles

On March 7, the Ukrainian military destroyed a storage, training, and launch site for Shahed attack drones near Donetsk airport. They attacked with ATACMS and SCALP missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Ground Forces together with the Air Force. A large-scale fire and explosions were recorded at the site.

In addition, on the night of March 6 and 7, the Ukrainian military launched a series of strikes on other enemy targets. They hit a UAV control point in the Dibrova area (temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region) and a command and observation post in the Kruhlyakivka area (temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region).

Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed Russian firing positions and artillery in the areas of Tavilzhanka (temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region), Voskresenka and Novopavlivka (temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region).

Additionally, areas of concentration of Russian troops in Novohryhorivka, Zaliznychne (temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region), and Sopych in the Sumy region were attacked.

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) is an American high-precision operational-tactical ballistic missile manufactured by Lockheed Martin, designed to destroy targets at distances up to 300 km.

SCALP EG (Storm Shadow) is a long-range, high-precision cruise missile developed by France and Britain. It is designed to destroy protected stationary targets (bunkers, command posts, infrastructure) at any time of the day and in conditions of active air defense countermeasures.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.