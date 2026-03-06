Canada issues gold coin in the shape of Ukrainian pysanka

The Canadian Mint has introduced a new pure gold collector coin in the shape of a Ukrainian pysanka.

This was reported on the mint website.

The design of the $250 Canadian coin (approximately UAH 8 000) is inspired by traditional Ukrainian Easter egg ornaments. It celebrates “the art of the Easter egg and its enduring symbolism of renewal and hope”.

Royal Canadian Mint

Artist Stephen Rosati and Canadian of Ukrainian descent Dave Melnychuk, who is a member of the Ukrainian Museum of Canada in Toronto, worked on the coin design.

The center of the ornament depicts a stylized flower, and the obverse features a portrait of King Charles III of Great Britain and Canada. Only 350 collector coins were issued in total.

This is the eighth coin in the Pysanka series, which has been issued in Canada since 2016 and is dedicated to Ukrainian cultural heritage, which is widely represented in Canada, home to one of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world.

