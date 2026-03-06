The European Commission criticized Zelenskyʼs words about handing over Orbanʼs address to the military

The European Commission condemned the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which it perceived as a threat to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At a briefing on the results of the governmentʼs work on March 5, the President of Ukraine jokingly suggested giving the Ukrainian military the address of "the person who is blocking aid to Ukraine from the European Union", apparently referring to Orban.

"We hope that one person in the EU will not block €90 billion or the first tranche, and Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give this personʼs address to our Armed Forces. Let them call him and communicate with him in their own language," Zelensky said.

European Commission Deputy Spokesperson Olof Gill called Zelenskyʼs statements "unacceptable" and stated that threats against EU member states are unacceptable.

Gill added that the European Commissionʼs goal is to "get everyone to calm down a bit and tone down the rhetoric". Brussels is "actively negotiating with all parties" to resolve the crisis, he said.