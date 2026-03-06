Trump: There will be no deal with Iran except for “unconditional surrender”

The US President Donald Trump rejects any deal with Iran and demands "unconditional surrender".

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ʼMAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)ʼ. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a statement.

He added that after the operation launched by the US and Israel on February 28, Iran will have a "great future".

"Make Iran Great Again (MIGA)!" Trump paraphrased his campaign slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again).

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. In the first minutes of the attacks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials were killed.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at American bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, shutting down the plant.

Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation.

As of the morning of March 4, 870 people were known to have died, 787 of them in Iran. The US says it attacked 2 000 sites, using 5 000 troops and B-2 stealth bombers. In response, Iran launched 500 ballistic missiles and 2 000 drones.

