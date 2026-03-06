The Ukrainian Red Cross donated 50 collective first-aid kits to “Ukrzaliznytsia”

The Ukrainian Red Cross has donated 50 collective first-aid kits for “Ukrzaliznytsia” trains, which are eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling. Each such first-aid kit can provide assistance to approximately 50 people. Together, this is an opportunity to help almost 2 500 victims in the first minutes of an emergency.

"Supporting critical services is one of our priorities. It is extremely important for us to join forces so that aid arrives promptly to where it is needed most," emphasized the head of the Transport and Logistics Department of the Ukrainian Civil Aviation Organization Yevhen Katikhin.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” recovery trains operate in areas of shelling or immediately after attacks, when it is necessary to quickly respond to damage to infrastructure and help people.

