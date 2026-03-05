A film about Ukrainian soldiers won one of Britainʼs most prestigious awards

Sky Newsʼ documentary "24 Hours on the Ukrainian Front Line" has won the Royal Television Society Award, one of the most prestigious television awards in the United Kingdom.

This was reported by producer Azad Safarov.

The film won in the Digital Journalism category. It was shot in October 2025 with soldiers from the Force of Freedom battalion of the “Rubizh” brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"This was the only nomination related to Ukraine. I am very happy for our military. This award is primarily their merit," said Safarov.

The film tells the story of one day of work by Ukrainian soldiers in a combat zone. In particular, the evacuation of the crew from a damaged tank, the surrender of Russian soldiers into captivity, as well as complex and risky operations for the medical evacuation of the wounded using a ground drone.

In 2023, the Royal Television Society Award was awarded to two Ukrainians at once — Mstyslav Chernov (in the category "Cinematographer of the Year") and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko (in the category "Young Talent of the Year"), who created the film "20 Days in Mariupol". In 2024, this film became the first from Ukraine to win an Oscar.

